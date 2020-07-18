சனி, 18 ஜூலை 2020
மேக்கப் இல்லாம பார்க்க முடியல... ரேஷ்மா வீடியோவிற்கு குவியும் ஒரே மாதிரியான கமெண்ட்!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Updated: சனி, 18 ஜூலை 2020 (16:29 IST)

விஷ்ணு விஷால் நடிப்பில் கடந்த 2016 ஆம் ஆண்டு வெளியான 'வேலைனு வந்துட்டா வேலைக்காரன்' படத்தில் இடம்பெற்றிருந்த புஷ்பா புருஷன் காமெடி மிகபெரிய அளவில் ஹிட் அடித்தது. அதில் புஷ்பா என்ற கதாபாத்திரத்தில் ரேஷ்மா பசுபதி சூரியுடன் சேர்ந்து நடித்திருந்தார். அந்த நகைச்சுவை காட்சியை யாராலும் மறக்க முடியாது.

இதற்கு முன்னர் வாணி ராணி, வம்சம் போன்ற சீரியல்களில் நடித்து மக்களின் கவனத்தை பெற்ற ரேஷ்மா "புஷ்பா புருஷன்" என்ற ஒரே ஒரு காமெடியில் பெரிய அளவில் பேசப்பட்டு பிரபலமானார். அந்த காமெடியில் மூலம் கிடைத்த நல்ல வரவேற்பை வைத்து பிக்பாஸில் நுழைய வாய்ப்பு கிடைத்தது. நிகழ்ச்சியின் தன்னை யார் என்று அடையாளப்படுத்திக்கொண்டார்.

இதையடுத்து சமூகவலைத்தளங்களில் எப்போதும் ஆக்டீவாக இருந்து வரும்
ரேஷ்மா தற்போது ஃ பேசியல் விளம்பரம் செய்து முக சருமத்தை பாதுகாக்கும் வீடியோ ஒன்றை வெளியிட்டுள்ளார். இதில் துளி கூட மேக்கப் இல்லாமல் இருக்கும் ரேஷ்மாவை பார்த்து பலரும் பதறிவிட்டனர்.
அப்போ இவ்ளோவ் நாள் பட்டி பார்த்து டிங்கரிங் பண்ணின போட்டோவை தான் நாங்க அப்படி பார்த்து ரசித்தோமா? என கமெண்ட் செய்து வருகின்றனர்.










A post shared by Reshma Pasupuleti (@reshmapasupuleti) on


