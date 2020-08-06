வியாழன், 6 ஆகஸ்ட் 2020
  1. பொழுதுபோக்கு
  2. சினிமா
  3. சினிமா செய்தி

ஆதரவு கொடுத்த அனைவருக்கும் நன்றி - பட்டு புடவையில் பாசாங்கு காட்டிய சாக்ஷி!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Modified வியாழன், 6 ஆகஸ்ட் 2020 (10:14 IST)

பிக்பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சியில் பங்கேற்று பெரும் பிரபலமடைந்த சாக்ஷி அகர்வால் தமிழ் படங்களில் துணை நடிகையாக நடித்துள்ளார். ஆனால், அவரை பெரிய அளவில் பிரபலப்படுத்தியது பிக்பாஸ். அந்த நிகழ்ச்சியில் கவினுடன் கடலை போட்டு ட்ரோல் செய்யப்பட்டு பிரபலமடைந்தார்.

அதையடுத்து வித விதமாக போட்டோ ஷூட் நடத்தி அதனை தனது சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் பதிவேற்றம் செய்து வருகிறார். தற்போது கொரோனா ஊரடங்கு உத்தரவின் கீழ் வீட்டிலிருக்கும் சாக்ஷி அகர்வால் தினந்தோறும் செம்ம கவர்ச்சியான புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்டு வருகிறார். கொரோனா ஊரடங்கு என்பதால் வீட்டில் இருந்தபடியே ஒர்க் அவுட் செய்யும் வீடியோ , போடோக்களை வெளியிட்டு ரசிகர்களின் கவனத்தை திசைதிருப்பினார்.

இந்நிலையில் தற்ப்போது தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில், "எனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் குடும்பத்தின் ஒவ்வொரு நபருக்கும் இதயத்திலிருந்து நன்றி கூறுகிறேன்.
உங்கள் நீடித்த ஆதரவு என்னை மேலும் வளர்ச்சி அடைய செய்துள்ளது. இதுபோல் இன்னும் உற்சாகமான பொழுதுபோக்குகள் மற்றும் அற்புதமான விஷயங்கள் நிறைய இருக்கு மை ஸ்வீட் ஹார்ட்ஸ் என பதிவிட்டு அழகிய பட்டுப்புடவையில் போஸ் கொடுத்து ரசிகர்களின் இதயத்திலே நுழைந்துவிட்டார்.


தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்


இதில் மேலும் படிக்கவும் :