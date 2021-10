THE WAIT IS OVER... RAJAMOULI FINALISES 'RRR' RELEASE DATE: 7 JAN 2022... The much-awaited #RRRMovie - directed by #SSRajamouli - to release on 7 Jan 2022... Stars #JrNTR, #RamCharan, #AjayDevgn and #AliaBhatt. #DVVMovies #PENMovies #RRR #RRROnJan7th pic.twitter.com/S6V2IEIFJt