ஜோதிகா - சூர்யாவின் கருப்பு ரகசியம்.... புதிய சர்ச்சை கிளப்பிய மீரா மிதுன்!

செவ்வாய், 4 ஆகஸ்ட் 2020 (13:27 IST)

நடிகை மீரா மிதுன் நடித்த சில படங்களுக்காக அவர் எப்போதும் பேசப்பட்டதே இல்லை. ஏதேனும் சர்ச்சைகளை இழுத்துக் கொண்டு வந்து அவ்வப்போது சமுகவலைதளங்களில் நடக்கும் விவாதங்களில் மையப்புள்ளியாக இருப்பார். அந்த வகையில் அவர் இப்போது கைவைத்திருப்பது நடிகர் சூர்யா.

மீரா மிதுன் சூர்யாவோடு தானா சேந்த கூட்டம் படத்தில் ஒரு துக்கடா கதாபாத்திரத்தில் நடித்தார். ஆனால் அந்த படத்தில் தன் காட்சிகளை ஒரே டேக்கில் நடித்து முடித்ததாகவும் சூர்யா எல்லாக் காட்சிகளையும் 10 முறைக்கும் மேல் நடித்ததாகவும், அவருக்கு நடிப்புன்னா என்னன்னே தெரியாது எனவும் அண்மையில் கூறி சர்ச்சையைக் கிளப்பினார்.

இதனால் கோபமடைந்த பலரும் சூர்யாவுக்கு ஆதரவாக மீரா மிதுனை கலாய்க்க ஆரம்பித்தனர். ஒரு கட்டத்தில் அவரை ஆபாசமாக சமூகவலைதளங்களில் வசைபாடவும் ஆரம்பித்தனர். இதில் பலரும் சூர்யா ரசிகர் என்ற அடையாளத்தோடு காணப்பட்டனர். இதையடுத்து சூர்யா ரசிகர்கள் ஆபாசமாகப் பேசுகின்றனர் என புலம்ப ஆரம்பித்தா மீரா தற்ப்போது மீண்டும் சூர்யா மனைவி ஜோதிகா குறித்து ஒரு சர்ச்சை ட்விட் போட்டுள்ளார்.

அதில், ஜோதிகாவின் கருப்பு பக்கம் பற்றி அனைவருக்கும் தெரியும். சூர்யாவை திருமணம் செய்துக்கொண்ட பின்னர் தான் அவர் ஏதோ புனித பசு போல மாறி விட்டார். அதற்கு முன் அவர் எப்பேற்பட்டவர் என்பது அனைவருக்கும் தெரியும் என்று கூறி சர்ச்சையான ட்விட் போட்டு மீண்டும் ரசிகர்ளின் கடும் கோபத்திற்கு ஆளாகியுள்ளார் மீரா மிதுன்.

