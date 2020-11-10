’’இரண்டாம் குத்து’’ பட ரிலீஸ் தேதி அறிவிப்பு… சென்சார் சான்றிதழ் …இயக்குநர் தகவல்

பின்னர் பாரதிராஜாவுக்கும் இவருக்கும் கருத்து மோதல் ஏற்படவே, தனது கருத்துக்கு பாரதிராஜாவிடம் மன்னிப்புக் கேட்டார்.

To All who tot #IrandamKuththu is not censored and will not clear censor. Here’s the censor certificate and release date #HappyDiwaliFolks

14thNov2020

See you all in theatres ⁦@Rockfortent⁩ ⁦@Danielanniepope⁩ @harikomz ⁦@FiveStarAudioIn⁩ ⁦@proyuvraaj⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ghb6y1Lzrm