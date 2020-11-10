செவ்வாய், 10 நவம்பர் 2020
’’இரண்டாம் குத்து’’ பட ரிலீஸ் தேதி அறிவிப்பு… சென்சார் சான்றிதழ் …இயக்குநர் தகவல்

irandamkuthu
Sinoj| Last Updated: செவ்வாய், 10 நவம்பர் 2020 (16:25 IST)

இருட்டு அறையில் முரட்டுக் குத்து,
கஜினிகாந்த் உள்ளிட்ட படங்களை இயக்கியவர் சந்தோஷ் பி.


இவரது இயக்கத்தில் தற்போது உருவாகியுள்ள படம் இரண்டாம் குத்து. இப்படத்தின் போஸ்டர்கள் பல தரப்பினரையும் முகம் சுளிக்க வைத்தது.

பின்னர் பாரதிராஜாவுக்கும் இவருக்கும் கருத்து மோதல் ஏற்படவே, தனது கருத்துக்கு பாரதிராஜாவிடம் மன்னிப்புக் கேட்டார்.
irandamkuthu
இந்நிலையில் இப்படத்திற்கு சென்சார் சர்டிஃபிகேட் வேலைகள் முஇந்து இப்படத்திற்கு ஏ சான்றிதழ் கிடைத்துள்ளது.
குறிப்பாக இப்படம் வரும் தீபாவளி 14 தேதி அன்று தியேட்டர்களில் ரிலீசாகும் என இயக்குநர் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.


