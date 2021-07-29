பிரபல நடிகர் கொரோனாவால் தீவிர சிகிச்சை...ராதிகா சரத்குமார் டுவீட்

அவர் தற்போது கோமாவில் இல்லை எனவும் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். மேலும், நடிகை ராதிகா சரத்குமார் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில், வேணு அரவிந்துக்கு கோமாயில்லை; மீடியாக்கல் பொய்யான தகவல் பரப்புகிறது, அவர் விரைவில் குணமடைய பிரார்த்திப்போம் எனத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
It’s very sad that the media falsely say that #VenuArvind is in a coma, have been closely following his health with his wife, he was not well, now he is stabilised, a wonderful person, please pray he comes home soon ,sound and healthy.Stop wrong news pic.twitter.com/eWgKKCBzBR— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) July 29, 2021