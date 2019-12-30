ஆப்ரிக்கா சிங்கத்தை அருகில் நின்று ஸ்னாப் செய்த மாளவிகா மோகன்!

In the last 2 years I have developed a lot of interest and passion in wildlife, and have been making trips to various forests across the country to see more animals in their natural habitat and to learn more about them. From visiting forests like Kabini, Masinagudi, Wayanad, etc in India, to now be able to add a different kind of terrain and ecosystem like Africa to my list has been such a thrilling experience. With so much time being spent round wildlife, I’ve also increasingly been feeling the need to capture some of those moments. We were on a game drive in Ndutu a couple of days back and we saw this gorgeous lioness perched on a tree branch. We watched and observed her for a good 20 minutes and I also got the chance to take some lovely photographs of her