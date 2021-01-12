’’ இரக்ககுணம், நட்புக்கு மரியாதை ….’’விஜய்யை புகழ்ந்த அவரது நண்பர் !

இந்திய சினிமாவில் மிகப்பெரிய ஃபேன் பாலோயர்ஸ் உள்ள நடிகர்களில் விஜய்யும் ஒருவர். அவருக்குத் தமிழகம் கேரளா, தெலுங்கானா உள்ளிட்ட மாநிலங்களில் நிறைய ரசிகர்கள் உள்ளனர்.



இந்நிலையில் கடந்த வருடம் விஜய்யின் படம் கொரோனா கால ஊரடங்கால் ரிலீஸாகவில்லை என்ற குறை அவரது ரசிகர்களிடம் உள்ளது.



இருப்பினும் அதை மாஸ்டர் படம் வரும் 14 ஆம் தேதி பொங்கலுக்கு வெளியாகவுள்ளதால் அதை சிறப்பாக கொண்டாடத்திட்டமிட்டு வருகின்றனர். நிச்சயம் இதன் டிக்கெட் விற்பனை சாதனை படைக்கும் எனத் தெரிகிறது.



இந்நிலையில் விஜய்யின் நெருங்கிய நண்பர் ஸ்ரீமன் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் விஜய்யைப் புகழ்ந்து டுவீட் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

Love U-I know how busy a star will be a day before his film release, it’s not right time for Meeting ,still it was important for me toMeet ,SOcalled explained my need, next word va Sri, the importance U give for friendship is Unimaginable. U wil rock FR your kind HEART & HARDWORK pic.twitter.com/H6OxzZQmhp