செவ்வாய், 12 ஜனவரி 2021
  1. பொழுதுபோக்கு
  2. சினிமா
  3. சினிமா செய்தி

’’ இரக்ககுணம், நட்புக்கு மரியாதை ….’’விஜய்யை புகழ்ந்த அவரது நண்பர் !

sriman
Sinoj| Last Modified செவ்வாய், 12 ஜனவரி 2021 (17:41 IST)

இந்திய சினிமாவில் மிகப்பெரிய ஃபேன் பாலோயர்ஸ் உள்ள நடிகர்களில் விஜய்யும் ஒருவர். அவருக்குத் தமிழகம் கேரளா, தெலுங்கானா உள்ளிட்ட மாநிலங்களில் நிறைய ரசிகர்கள் உள்ளனர்.

இந்நிலையில் கடந்த வருடம் விஜய்யின் படம் கொரோனா கால ஊரடங்கால் ரிலீஸாகவில்லை என்ற குறை அவரது ரசிகர்களிடம் உள்ளது.

இருப்பினும் அதை மாஸ்டர் படம் வரும் 14 ஆம் தேதி பொங்கலுக்கு வெளியாகவுள்ளதால் அதை சிறப்பாக கொண்டாடத்திட்டமிட்டு வருகின்றனர். நிச்சயம் இதன் டிக்கெட் விற்பனை சாதனை படைக்கும் எனத் தெரிகிறது.

இந்நிலையில் விஜய்யின் நெருங்கிய நண்பர் ஸ்ரீமன் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் விஜய்யைப் புகழ்ந்து டுவீட் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

அதில்,லவ் யு.ஒரு மிகப்பெரிய ஸ்டார் அவரது படம் ரிலீஸுக்கு முந்தைய தினம் எத்தனை பிஸியாக இருப்பார் என்று. ஆனால் நன் ஒரு மீட்டிங் என்று கேட்டபோது,
வா ஸ்ரீ என்று என்னை அழைத்துப் பேசினார்.
இதனால் விஜய் நட்புக்குக் கொடுத்துள்ள முக்கியத்துவன்
நினைத்துப்பார்க்க முடியாதது. நீ இவ்வளவு தூரம் உயர்ந்துள்ளதற்கு உனது இரக்க மனம் கடின உழைப்புதான் காரணம் எனத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். இதற்கு லைக்குகள் குவிந்து வருகிறது.

விஜய்யின் மாஸ்டர் படம் நாளை ரிலீஸாகிறது. இன்று இப்படத்தின் 5 வது ஆக்சன் புரொமோ வீடியோ வெளியாகியுள்ளது.


தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்


இதில் மேலும் படிக்கவும் :