ஏமாற்றம் தரும் முடிவு: இந்திய அணியின் தோல்வி குறித்து பிரதமர் மோடி

உலகக்கோப்பை கிரிக்கெட் போட்டியில் அரையிறுதியில் நியூசிலாந்து அணியை வென்று இந்தியா இறுதிப்போட்டிக்கு தகுதி பெறும் என்றே பல கிரிக்கெட் வல்லுனர்கள் கணித்திருந்தனர். ஆனால் வல்லுனர்களின் கணிப்பு பொய்யாகி இன்று நியூசிலாந்து அணி வெற்றி பெற்று இறுதி போட்டிக்கு தகுதி பெற்றது. இந்தியாவின் தோல்வி கோடிக்கணக்கான இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் ரசிகர்களுக்கு பெரும் ஏமாற்றத்தை அளித்திருந்தாலும் கடைசிவரை வெற்றிக்காக போராடிய தோனி மற்றும் ஜடேஜாவின் முயற்சிக்கு பாராட்டுக்கள் குவிந்து வருகிறது
இந்த நிலையில் இந்திய அணியின் தோல்வி குறித்து தனது டுவிட்டரில் கருத்து தெரிவித்த பாரத பிரதமர் நரேந்திரமோடி, 'இறுதிவரை போராட்ட குணத்துடன் இந்திய அணி விளையாடிய போதிலும் முடிவு ஏமாற்றம் தருவதாக அமைந்துவிட்டது. உலகக்கோப்பை கிரிக்கெட் தொடர் முழுவதிலும் இந்திய அணியினர் சிறப்பாக பந்துவீசினர், சிறப்பாக பேட்டிங் செய்தனர் என்று கூறியுள்ளார்.
A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019
India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud.
Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ
Though they’re a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2019
Congratulations to New Zealand on their well earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final. #INDvNZ #CWC19