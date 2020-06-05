வெள்ளி, 5 ஜூன் 2020
ரயில் பயணிகளுக்கு களத்தில் இறங்கி உதவிய வரலக்ஷ்மி சரத்குமார் - வீடியோ

Papiksha Joseph| Last Updated: வெள்ளி, 5 ஜூன் 2020 (16:11 IST)

சீனாவின் வுஹான் நகரில் கடந்த ஆண்டு டிசம்பர் மாதம் தோன்றிய கொரோனா வைரஸ் படிப்படியாக பரவி அமெரிக்கா, இத்தாலி, இங்கிலாந்து, ஈரான், ஸ்பெயின் உள்ளிட்ட பல்வேறு

நாடுகளில் உள்ள மனித இனத்திற்கு பெரும் அச்சுறுத்தலை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. இதனால் இந்தியா உட்பட பல்வேறு நாடுகளில் ஊரடங்கு உத்தரவு பிறப்பித்து தொடர்ந்து நீடிக்கப்பட்டு வருகிறது.

இதனால் அன்றாடம் கூலி வேலை செய்து பிழைப்பு நடத்தி வந்த ஏழை எளிய மக்களின் வாழ்க்கை கேள்வி குறியாகியுள்ளது. சாப்பாட்டிற்கே வழியின்றி தவிக்கும் மக்களுக்கு அரசாங்கம் தேவையான உதவிகளை செய்து வருகிறது. மேலும் நிறைய அறக்கட்டளைகள் , தொண்டு நிறுவனங்கள் , பிரபலங்கள் என அனைவரும் மக்களின் அத்தியாவசிய தேவைகளை நிவர்த்தி செய்து வருகின்றனர்.இந்த ஊரடங்கில்
புலம்பெயர் தொழிலாளர்கள் பெரிதும் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.

இந்நிலையில் கொரோனா ஊரடங்கில் கொஞ்சம் தளர்வு ஏற்பட்டு ரெயில் சேவைகள் இயக்கியுள்ளதால் மக்கள் அவரவர் தங்களது சொந்த ஊர்களுக்கு பயணித்து வருகின்றனர்.
இந்நிலையில் தற்போது நடிகை வரலக்ஷ்மி சரத்குமார் தனது தயார் சாயா சரத்குமாருடன் சேர்ந்து ரயில்களில் பயணிப்பவர்களுக்கு ரொட்டி பாக்கெட்டுகளை வழங்கியுள்ளனர்.

இந்த வீடியோவை இன்ஸ்டாவில் வெளியிட்டுள்ள வரலக்ஷ்மி, ரயில்களில் சென்னை வழியாக பயணிக்கும் 1600 பயணிகளுக்கு சென்னையில் 30 நிமிடங்கள் நிறுத்தப்படுகிறது. அந்த கேப்பில் 20 பெட்டிகளில் 80 பேர் இருப்பார்கள்.
ஒரு பெட்டியில் 8 ரொட்டிகளை பரிமாற 15 வினாடிகள் கொடுத்தனர், என் அம்மா மற்றும் மூன்று சேவ் சக்தி தன்னார்வலர்களுடன் இணைந்து பாதுகாப்பான முறையில் இந்த உதவியை செய்ததாக தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

