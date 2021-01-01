மாஸ்டர் படத்தைப் பாக்க ஆவலுடன் உள்ளேன் - மிஸ்கின் டுவீட்

இன்று புத்தாண்டு தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு தனது பிசாசு -2 பட போஸ்டரை வெளியிட்டுள்ள இயக்குநர் மிஸ்கின் ,மாஸ்டர் திரைப்படத்தைப் பார்க்க ஆவலாக இருப்பதாக தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.



மாஸ்டர் திரைப்படம் வரும் ஜனவரி 13 ஆம் தேதி ரிலீஸாகும் எனத் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்ட நிலையில், மாஸ்டர் பட டீஸர் 50 மில்லியன் பார்வையாளர்களைக் கடந்து சாதித்துள்ளது. இதனால் ரசிகர்கள் குஷி அடைந்துள்ளனர்.



திரைப்படத்தின் தயாரிப்பாளர்களில் ஒருவரான ஜெகதீஸ் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்திலும் தளபதி விஜய் நடித்த ‘மாஸ்டர்’ திரைப்படத்திற்கு யுஏ சான்றிதழ் கிடைத்துள்ளது எனத் தெரிவித்தார். யு சான்றிதழ் கிடைக்கவில்லை என்றாலும் இது கிடைத்ததால் மகிழ்ச்சி அடைந்தனர்.



இந்நிலையில் வரும் பொங்கல் பண்டிகையொட்டி ஜனவரி 13 ஆம் தேதி மாஸ்டர் படம் தியேட்டரில் வெளியிடப்படும் என படக்குழு கூறியுள்ளது.

Without Stories and Films, our life will be meaningless. Let's visit Theaters again with Families. I personally look forward to watching ‘Master’ in Theaters on Jan 13. I request all the film lovers to throng the Theaters again and help the film industry to thrive again

