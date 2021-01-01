மாஸ்டர் படத்தைப் பாக்க ஆவலுடன் உள்ளேன் - மிஸ்கின் டுவீட்

இந்நிலையில், இன்று இன்று புத்தாண்டு தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு தனது பிசாசு -2 பட போஸ்டரை தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் வெளியிட்டுள்ள இயக்குநர் மிஸ்கின், ’’கதையில்லாத படமில்லாத நம்முடைய வாழ்க்கை அர்த்தமில்லாதது. தியேட்டருக்கு செல்லுங்கள் குடும்பத்துடன். நானும் வரும் 13 ஆம் தேதி ரிலீஸாகவுள்ள மாஸ்டர் படத்தைப் பார்க்க ஆவலாக உள்ளேன். தியேட்டருக்கு செல்லுவதன் மூலம் சினிமா துறை திரும்ப வளரும் எனத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
Without Stories and Films, our life will be meaningless. Let's visit Theaters again with Families. I personally look forward to watching ‘Master’ in Theaters on Jan 13. I request all the film lovers to throng the Theaters again and help the film industry to thrive again— Mysskin (@DirectorMysskin) December 31, 2020
